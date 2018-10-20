image
Saturday, October 20th 2018
English
Julian Assange sues Ecuador for ‘violating fundamental rights’

Controversies

Julian Assange sues Ecuador for ‘violating fundamental rights’

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 20 2018, 3.20 pm
back
AsylumEcuadorJose ValenciaJulian AssangeRafael CorreaWikileaksWikiLeaks founder
nextMJ Akbar’s defamation case against Priya Ramani adjourned till October 31
ALSO READ

Ex-CIA employee charged with leaking hacking tools to WikiLeaks

Rajiv Gandhi Arms Middleman: Wikileaks

WikiLeaks' MasterCard Commercial Parody