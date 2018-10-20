Julian Assange sues Ecuador for ‘violating fundamental rights’

Trouble seems to be mounting for Julian Assange. The WikiLeaks founder has launched a lawsuit against the government of Ecuador for violating his fundamental rights and freedom. Ecuador this month changed its terms of asylum for the Australian and now, according to the new rules, Assange to pay for his medical bills, phone calls and clean up after his cat.

Julian Assange’s lawyer Baltasar Garzon addressed a press conference in Ecuador’s capital Quito and stated that the new rules were drafted without consulting the fugitive. "Even people who are imprisoned have phone calls paid for by the state," Garzon said at the press meet. It is also widely known that Assange has had no internet from March. Assange’s lawsuit names Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Jose Valencia given that Valencia has been the key mediator between him and the Ecuador government.

Former Ecuadorean president Rafael Correa provided Julian Assange asylum in 2012. At the time, Assange sought refuge after Sweden wanted to extradite him for an ongoing probe into an alleged sexual assault case. The Swedes later dropped the case. Assange was provided with Ecuadorean citizenship in 2017.