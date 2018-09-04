Jyotiraditya Scindia gets death threats from BJP MLA’s son

The BJP-Congress animosity reached a new low as a BJP MLA’s son reportedly threatened to kill Jyotiraditya Scindia via social media. The post, which was later deleted, was made by 19-year-old Princedeep Khatik, the son of Uma Devi Khatik who represents the Hatta assembly seat in the legislative assembly.

Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia takes the oath as a Minister of State from President Pratibha Patil (unseen) during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet at the presidential palace in New Delhi on May 28, 2009. AFP PHOTO/RAVEENDRAN / AFP PHOTO / RAVEENDRAN

Princedeep has been arrested since posting the message after some Congress leaders lodged an FIR. "The FIR was lodged by some Congress leaders after they came across the post allegedly posted by Princedeep on Facebook, following which he was arrested," said Dharmendra Singh, in-charge of the Hatta police station to the media.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (R), the son of senior Congress party leader Madhav Rao Scindia, waits for the arrival of his father's body at Palam air force base 01 October 2001 in New Delhi. AFP PHOTO / AFP PHOTO

“Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will," read a part of the post.

According to reports, the post was riddled with foul language against Scindia, besides threats to kill him if he ever visited Hatta. The FIR was filed by Anurag Vardhan, a Youth Congress Leader and Khatik was brought to the station by his mother.

Minister of State for Information and Technology, Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) greets Indian President Prathiba Sing Patil (R) during the First National Education Day Celebration which marks the birth anniversary of the country's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in New Delhi on November 11, 2008. AFP PHOTO/RAVEENDRAN / AFP PHOTO / RAVEENDRAN

Khatik’s post comes just days before Scindia preps for a visit to Hatta for a rally. Speaking to IANS, Uma Devi Khatik said, "This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post."