Kerala Floods: Army warns against a video of an imposter for spreading fake news

Kerala is in a bad situation with the cruel floods taking with it everything that comes its way. There are rescue missions on the ground with the army and the government everything they can to save and relieve its citizens of the calamity and to get the state back on its feet. Amidst this natural disaster, a video has been doing the rounds on social media in which a man wearing the Army combat uniform is spreading the fake news about the flood and the on-ground operations.

In the video, the imposter can be heard questioning the CM of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan about his poorly taken decisions to deal with the flood situation. He even goes on to question why the CM has not taken help from his cabinet to deal with issues. He claims his family too was stranded with no one to rescue them, but after the water receded, his family began helping others. The video accuses the CM of leveraging the tragedy for votes.

But it turns out the video is fake. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information took to their Twitter handle to warn people against this imposter.

Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at it #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/ncUR7tCkZW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 19, 2018

They warned the people about the man spreading disinformation about rescue and relief efforts. They have provided a WhatsApp number to contact in case of any other disinformation being spread on the floods.