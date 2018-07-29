Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS, accused of sexual harassment by 6 women

Chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, Leslie Moonves, who has been counted among the most powerful media executives in America for over twenty years, is being investigated after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against him. According to a report by The New Yorker, six women came forward to accuse Moonves of sexual harassment, and this includes actress Ileana Douglas and writer Janet Jones.

Investigative reporter Ronan Farrow interviewed the women, who stated that besides getting sexually harassed they had also suffered professionally, post rebuffing his sexual advances.

“What happened to me was a sexual assault, and then I was fired for not participating,” said Douglas to New Yorker, who accused Moonves of ‘violently kissing’ her and holding her down in his office.

In a statement to The New Yorker, Moonves admitted to acting inappropriately in the past.

“I recognise that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” he said.

“Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career,” he added.

The directors of CBS issued a statement saying it would investigate the allegations.

“Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action,” said the directors.