Lisa Ray, a successful model, an acclaimed actor and a joyful mother to twins, courageously fought against cancer and emerged victoriously. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, which was followed by an extensive process of treatment. After all these years of struggle, she is ready to share her journey with us in her memoir titled Close To The Bone. That being said, Lisa recently took to her IG and slammed a newspaper. Reason: for making use of a racy picture along with an article on her memoir, despite being provided with an author image.

"Does anyone else see the irony in using THIS image - instead of an author image provided - for an article about my memoir Close To The Bone where I talk about struggling as a woman with overcoming sexist stereotypes? Just landed in Kolkata and I must say I'm disappointed," she captioned the photo of the article which sees her a risque pose. We guess the problem with the photo is that it's 'not in sync with the article' at all.

In an interaction with News18.com, Lisa poured her heart out and expressed that her debut book is not a cancer memoir. "It's very hard to define the book but it is not a cancer memoir. Of course, I write about my cancer experiences but that comes right at the end. The book, in totality, is about my life, trying to reveal, unmask and embrace both the shadow and the light. It isn't just limited to my life. I'd like to think that the best books have the ability to take something very specific and make it universal-you should find yourself in the book," the 47-year-old actress said.