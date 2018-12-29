image
Saturday, December 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mahesh Babu's bank accounts freeze for evading tax, actor responds!

Controversies

Mahesh Babu's bank accounts freeze for evading tax, actor responds!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 29 2018, 6.35 pm
back
EntertainmentlegalMahesh Baburegionaltax
nextYear Ender 2018: Cricket controversies that made headlines this year
ALSO READ

Here's how Mahesh Babu played a perfect host this Christmas!

Mahesh Babu is contemplating on producing a web series!

Nani set to play a cop opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Mohan Krishna’s next