Mallika Dua’s father Vinod Dua accused of sexual harassment

Senior journalist Vinod Dua, is the latest to have been hit by the #MeToo wave, as a female filmmaker Nishtha Jain has opened up on an incident from almost three decades ago. It comes as a huge shock to us as his daughter, Mallika Dua, a well-known comedian has been spearheading the campaign and lending a huge support to those women, who are speaking up fearlessly.

In fact, the woman who has accused Vinod Dua of being a “sexual harasser” has also ended her note by saying, “Sorry, Mallika Dua, your father is also one who belongs to the hall of shame.” She has called him an opportunist and no less than a potential rapist. Well, these are serious statements to make and in the light of this incident, we got in touch with Mallika Dua. But, she hasn’t reverted to our text yet.

Speaking of the #MeToo movement, it was started by the West and only gained momentum in Bollywood after Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar. Post her claims of being sexually harassed and threatened by the man, several women have been opening up on their devastating stories, left right and centre. Right from female celebs, reporters to complete commoners, women are letting go of their fears and speaking up on past incidences. Amongst the prominent names to have been accused until now, include Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, Chetan Bhagat and Luv Ranjan.