Meghan Markle father 'filled with joy' at daughter's pregnancy

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together and the world has been going crazy over that piece of news ever since the palace announced it. Even as congratulatory wishes have been pouring in from across the planet, Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle has chimed in with his wishes for the royal couple.

In what was his first interview ever since the pregnancy announcement, Thomas Markle told The Mail exclusively, “I was sitting in line waiting to cross the border when I heard the baby announcement on the car radio. The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago. I thought, "My baby is having a baby."

“I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law. A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry,” the retired Hollywood lighting director added.

The Duke and Duchess Sussex are currently on a 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan’s first child will arrive in the spring of 2019. The couple got married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.