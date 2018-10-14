MeToo effect: MJ Akbar resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

The Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar has tendered a resignation on Sunday morning. He was in Africa and only returned on Sunday, due to sexual misconduct allegations charged against him by several women. The Minister has sent in his resignation through an email and the principal secretary has been marked in the supposed email.

A Times Now report suggests that PM Narendra Modi will be meeting top government officials to decide Akbar’s fate. On his arrival to India, he evaded answering questions pertaining to the allegations and only replied that a statement on the matter will be given later. He quickly made an exit from the Delhi airport to his official residence. For those not in the know, multiple women placed sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar to lend their voices to the #MeToo movement. Even though, BJP keeps mum, some women ministers lent their support to the #MeToo movement, without taking any stand on the charges against Akbar.

Akbar, who has been the editor of various media portals and newspapers, is a member of the Rajya Sabha from the BJP. Now, in the wake of his resignation, what will be the next plan of action, let’s wait to know more details on this.