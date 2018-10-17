MeToo: Model Diandra Soares calls out Suhel Seth in explosive post

Ever since the #MeToo movement storm has hit the country, many woman have come forward and opened up about their sexual assault and misconducts. Names from different industries have emerged and among them is of author Suhel Seth. Allegations against him have been mounting and here’s another one. Former Bigg Boss contestant and model Diandra Soares has accused Suhel Seth of forcefully kissing her at a party in Delhi. Diandra took to Facebook and shared her story.

Diandra revealed that though Suhel’s act totally rattled her for a moment, she immediately defended herself by biting his tongue. Later, in a series of posts on Facebook, Diandra later went on to thank people for the support and appreciation for the brave post.

Suhel Seth seems to be a habitual offender with multiple women accusing him. Filmmaker Natasha Rathore, a journalist, author Ira Trivedi and two others anonymous women have come forward and accused Suhel of sexual misconduct.Apart from Suhel, few others who are accused of predatory behavior are Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Sajid Khan, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, MJ Akbar.