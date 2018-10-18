MeToo: Vinod Dua dismisses allegations against him, calls them 'muck'

The #MeToo movement has finally started to show results as Union Minister MJ Akbar stepped down from his position. Another influential name was accused, that of veteran journalist Vinod Dua. The political analyst was accused by filmmaker Nishta Jain for allegedly stalking and harassing her. While Dua is under an ICC investigation at The Wire (where Dua holds the position of a consulting editor), he went on to mock the #MeToo movement on his show, Jan Gan Man Ki Baat on The Wire; the episode was titled Rafale Deal and Rising Fuel Prices.

“This muck/allegation of sexually harassing someone can be thrown at anyone, be it a pope, a judge, a lawyer, a priest, an innocent man or a doctor. [...] I dismiss the allegations against me. These are baseless and a figment of someone’s imagination. Nothing like this has happened.”

Netizens are enraged as most feel that Dua has taken advantage of the platform to defend himself while he is still under investigation. Dua's accuser, Nishta Jain, took to Facebook to point of the folly of Dua's ways. She also holds The Wire responsible for allowing Dua to use their airtime for his defence when the episode was supposed to be on the rising fuel prices.

Clearly, Vinod Dua has upset a lot of people with this stunt of his.