MeToo: Women journalist not so innocent, says MP minister Lata Kelkar

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, the former editor-in-chief of The Asian Age, has found himself in the puddle of the #MeToo movement. Many female journalists, including the current resident journalist of The Asian Age, Suparna Sharma, have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Following this, tremendous pressure has been built on the BJP to sack MJ Akbar. However, the top BJP leaders are choosing to stay mum. In fact, Smriti Irani called for some flak by saying, “it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement, not for me as I was not present there.” Now, the chief of Madhya Pradesh BJP's Women Wing, Lata Kelkar, has shared her thoughts on this movement and if you are a woman and a journalist calling for some justice, you're sure to feel sorry for yourself.

While she is happy to see the #MeToo movement gaining momentum, she feels that women journalists are not so innocent that someone can take advantage of them. She was quoted as saying, “I welcome this MeToo campaign... I think he was a journalist before becoming a minister... And all those who have accused him are also journalists... But I don't consider women journalists to be so innocent that anyone can misuse them.”