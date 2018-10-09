image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'

Controversies

Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 09 2018, 7.01 pm
back
Alok NathAshu NathBollywoodControversiesEntertainmentNavneet NishannewsVinta Nanda
nextSuraj Pal Amu, who announced bounty for beheading Deepika Padukone, to stay in BJP
ALSO READ

Alok Nath on rape accusations: I am neither denying nor agreeing to it

Birthday Special: Alok Nath memes that will even make late Babujis laugh in their graves

Aamir Khan celebrates 30 years of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, shares bloopers