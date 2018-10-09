Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'

Writer and producer of the popular TV serial Tara, Vinta Nanda, recently shook the entertainment industry with her spine-chilling story of sexual assault by actor Alok Nath. Through a Facebook post on Monday, the woman alleged that Alok was an alcoholic and not only she but Tara’s lead actor, Navneet Nishan, too is a survivor of sexual harassment by the actor. Amidst these allegations, we came across an old interview which reveals that Navneet had sued Alok Nath for Rs 1 crore back in 1994, for allegedly calling her a ‘drug user’.

Navneet apparently got into a fight with Alok’s wife Ashu Nath, who was a costume designer on the show. She said that the ‘drug user’ allegations against her by the actor was absolutely fabricated. She then refused to work with the actor on the show.

“It’s taken me 8 years to get where I am and I don’t want some alcoholic fool to mess it up for me,” she informed India Today Magazine back then.

After the incident, Alok had begun to misbehave with her on the sets of the show.

Vinta initially refrained from taking Alok’s name and addressed him as ‘sanskaari (cultured) person in the film and television industry’, but later revealed it to be Alok Nath to IANS.​