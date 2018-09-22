Ola brings Chetan Bhagat on board, but users have no chill

This is one ride everyone seems to want to miss. Rental car services Ola recently launched a campaign in collaboration with famed author Chetan Bhagat. The campaign promises to give a few select passengers a ‘Ride with Chetan Bhagat’ till September 25. While the ad attempts to draw more of its users to the service, it may have backfired on them as the move to bring Bhagat on board has not gone down well with clients.

Let an Ola take you to your destination today and your next ride could be with me! Book your Ola today. Offer lasts till 25th September. #RideWithChetan#TheGirlInRoom105 pic.twitter.com/CnYQwmHDfz — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 18, 2018

While Ola’s partnership with Bhagat is to promote the popular author’s latest book titled ‘The Girl In Room 105’, the tie-up has made Ola users rather unhappy. Users and Twitterati in general has lashed out as the company and trolled the author. Some have threatened to switch to Uber until the campaign runs, just to avoid bumping into Bhagat. One user suggested that he doesn’t want to risk the ride in case it turns out to be ‘one if the three mistakes of his life’. A few others were even as extreme to delete the app.

Thnks for the warning in advance. Time to avoid @Olacabs and use @Uber_India till the 25th Sep.. 😸😸 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) September 18, 2018

Oh dear me! No thanks Mr Bhagat, happy to be left alone. Good luck with your book though. — Madhumita Mazumdar (@mmazumdar2014) September 18, 2018

Thanks for the warning… OLA App deleted until further notice — Raj Malpekar (@malpekar) September 18, 2018

Thank you @Olacabs for making this Advisory.. Won't take Ola Cab till 25th Now. Not at all interested to ride with this dumb @chetan_bhagat #RideWithChetan#TheGirlInRoom105 — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) September 18, 2018

😱😱Scary. Till 25th it's Uber for me! — Rajan Alexander (@devconsultgroup) September 18, 2018

Thanks Ola for promoting use of public transport, this is one step towards controlling global warming.. Uber should also try these scare tactics. — Urgent Kejriwal (@annahazarhain) September 19, 2018

After the backlash that Ola is facing for this drive, it’s safe to assume that while Chetan Bhagat may cash in on the publicity, the car service company is probably staring at unhappy customers.