Ola brings Chetan Bhagat on board, but users have no chill

This is one ride everyone seems to want to miss. Rental car services Ola recently launched a campaign in collaboration with famed author Chetan Bhagat. The campaign promises to give a few select passengers a ‘Ride with Chetan Bhagat’ till September 25. While the ad attempts to draw more of its users to the service, it may have backfired on them as the move to bring Bhagat on board has not gone down well with clients.
While Ola’s partnership with Bhagat is to promote the popular author’s latest book titled ‘The Girl In Room 105’, the tie-up has made Ola users rather unhappy. Users and Twitterati in general has lashed out as the company and trolled the author. Some have threatened to switch to Uber until the campaign runs, just to avoid bumping into Bhagat. One user suggested that he doesn’t want to risk the ride in case it turns out to be ‘one if the three mistakes of his life’. A few others were even as extreme to delete the app.
After the backlash that Ola is facing for this drive, it’s safe to assume that while Chetan Bhagat may cash in on the publicity, the car service company is probably staring at unhappy customers.