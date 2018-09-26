Padma Lakshmi opens up about rape incident when she was 16

After almost 32 years, American actor, model, author and television Padma Lakshmi has written how she was raped at the age of 16 but kept mum all these years. In her piece for The New York Times, she also explains why women might not be able to disclose sexual assaults, however much they want to.

Padma Lakshmi's column arrives after US president Donald Trump expressed doubt on two women who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. The charges can be traced back to the 80s and have been denied by Kavanaugh.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Padma Lakshmi says her boyfriend who she was dating for a couple of months, raped her on new year's eve. It happened when after a couple of parties she went to his apartment and was enough tired to fall into a slumber. She woke up only to find him on top of her. Her requests fell to deaf ears and he continued, despite she crying. In her words, "The pain was excruciating, and as he continued, my tears felt like fear."

However, let alone reporting to the police, she couldn't even let her family and friends know what had happened.

"When I think about it now, I realize that by the time of this rape, I had already absorbed certain lessons. When I was 7 years old, my stepfather’s relative touched me between my legs and put my hand on his erect penis. Shortly after I told my mother and stepfather, they sent me to India for a year to live with my grandparents. The lesson was: If you speak up, you will be cast out," she further writes, quite effectively elaborating more and more women are scared to admit that they have been sexually assaulted since it often results in only humiliation.

And hence, putting a time limit on people trying to come out open about sexual crimes is going to help in no way!