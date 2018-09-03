Pakistani model Anam Tanoli found dead, suicide suspected

Up-and-coming Pakistani model, Anam Tanoli was found dead on Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances in a house situated in the city’s Defence neighborhood. The 26-year-old model was found hanging inside a room, and it's being alleged that this was a suicidal death. The mortal remains of the model were later moved to Jinnah Hospital.

The young girl was a fashion designer by profession and was also one of the rising stars in the new generation of models in Pak’s showbiz industry. She had returned from Italy around two months back. The police are now investigating the involvement of any foul play.

Anam’s husband Navid Ahmad has claimed that his wife committed suicide due to depression. He told police that he had got an appointment with a doctor for his wife on Saturday. "When I asked her to get ready to see the doctor she locked herself in her room and hanged herself with her dupatta (scarf)”, Ahmad claimed.

A statement from Anam’s mother was also recorded and noted by the cops. Talking about the statement, a local media outlet reported that Tanoli was under a lot of mental stress and had an appointment scheduled for the same day with a therapist. Tanoli's death comes as a shocker to both her fans and industry big-wigs, with many also emphasising the conversation about mental health and the prevention of suicide.