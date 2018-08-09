Pakistani singer and actress Reshma shot dead by husband

In a gut-wrenching incident, Pakistani actress and singer Reshma has been shot dead by her husband at her Hakimabad residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She used to live with her brother and was reportedly having domestic disputes with her husband.

Her husband arrived at the house and fired at her which resulted in her death. He then fled from the spot, reports India Today. Reshma was his fourth wife.

The singer rose to fame for her Pashto songs and was a part of the famous Pakistani drama Zhobal Goluna as well.

Violence against female artistes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on a rise. This year, over ten similar incidents claiming lives have taken place.