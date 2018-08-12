Patanjali MD Balkrishna’s ‘fakebook’ account holder checks into jail

A man named Mohammad Zishan committed a cybercrime by creating a fake Facebook account of Acharya Balkrishna of the Patanjali Group. Not just this, the man also engaged himself in vulgar conversations with many followers online. He was later arrested on Saturday, as per reports.

Mohammad Zishan, in his 30s, of Chilkana in Saharanpur, was caught in the morning from a car showroom in Sector 10 where he had come for some work. On August 4, a complaint in this regard was made at the Sector 20 police station by Pramod Joshi, who happens to be the chief executive officer of the Vedic Broadcasting Limited. For the uninitiated, Balkrishna, the managing director of the Patanjali Ayurved, is also the director and promotor of the Vedic Broadcasting Limited.

The culprit is has been charged under the IPC sections 419, 420 and 500; cheating, fraud and defamation. The accused has also been booked under Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act for cheating by personation by using computer resource.

The police said that they have seized the smartphone and two sim cards from Zishan which he used for the activity. He has been remanded in judicial custody. Stay glued to in.com for more updates on the same.