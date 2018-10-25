Paytm Controversy: Here's a peek into Sonia Dhawan's life

Sonia Dhawan, the secretary of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar, was arrested for allegedly trying to extort the latter for Rs 10 crore. Dhawan allegedly leaked the company’s confidential information to her accomplices Rupak Jain and Devendra Kumar, allegedly passing on the data to a fourth man, Rohit Chomal. But who is Sonia Dhawan? Let’s take a peek into her life!

Dhawan started her career in the company as Vijay’s secretary and joined Paytm in January 2010. Her LinkedIn profile says that she had earlier worked as Business Operations Manager and Corporate Officer in Times Internet and Cairn India. She, who held 1400 shares in Paytm as of November 2017, reportedly earned Rs 85 lakh per annum.

According to one of her Facebook posts, when Paytm won ‘company of the year’ at SABRE PR awards in Hong Kong in 2017, she credits the triumph to ‘Sahab and our awesome team.’

Sonia, whose Facebook and Twitter bio states ‘Hard work is glory, everything else is theory’, commented on the on-going controversy saying, “There is more to it than meets the eye”.

On the other hand, her mother Rama Dhawan said that the controversy is a result of a ‘conflict, both personal and professional, between Sonia and Vijay.’