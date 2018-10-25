Paytm extortion: Sonia Dhawan’s monthly pay went from Rs 15,000 to 6 lakh!

The controversy involving Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s secretary Sonia Dhawan is currently trending on the internet. Meanwhile, Sonia Dhawan's family members have described her as someone who was a workaholic and a dedicated employee of the company. While giving a statement, Sonia’s sister, Rupali Dhawan mentioned that the accused ‘began working at a monthly salary of around Rs 15,000’ and is now ‘drawing over 6 lakh’.

She informed that the family suspects a professional rival who may have framed her.

“For the past few weeks, she would tell me how a colleague was conspiring to delay her promotion. She would have heated exchanges with him,” she said.

She further added that Sonia’s salary package was Rs 80 lakh per annum and that she has shares worth Rs 10-15 crore in the company.

“How can she demand Rs 10 crore, that too in her bank account?” she asked.

"Is extortion amount demanded in a bank account as alleged? Has the caller who demanded extortion been arrested or questioned? On what basis the police have arrested the shareholder of a company who is associated with it even before the inception of Paytm? The police are plating financial disputes of the company into a criminal case,” she added.

Furthermore, Dhawan’s mother Rama stated, “After Sharma, my daughter was the face of Paytm. Be it the launch of a new firm or scheme or receiving awards on behalf of Paytm, she was the chosen one and deserved every bit of it.”

As per the FIR, Sonia had access to all the files containing confidential financial data of the company.