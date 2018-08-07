Politician by day, robber by night: Shocking story of Harvinder ‘Sunny’ Singh

What happens when an unsuspected sane man is discovered to be the prime suspect for a long case of train robberies? Well, Uttar Pradesh’s Neta Harvinder ‘Sunny’ Singh surely wouldn’t have expected his cover to be blown, but the damage has been done and the cops are on the lookout for the man behind 14 train heists in the last three years.

Aged 33, Harvinder is a councillor of ward 21 of Haldaur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district and his alleged train robberies since 2015 including one in a Mumbai Central-Indore Express train have come to the forefront. Reports in Mumbai Mirror suggest that he has stolen valuables from air-conditioned coaches on valid tickets after passengers fell asleep.

He continued such robberies without letting anybody get the slightest of idea, however, his luck ran out in April this year when the Vijayawada police station arrested him for a theft and that opened a can of worms. His earlier 12 robberies were uncovered and the cops also recovered a loot of diamonds and gold worth Rs 70 lakh. Although, he was out on bail and got back to his ways and now, he has been absconding. Abhishek Kumar, executive officer of Haldaur Municipal Board, revealed that Singh was elected a ward councillor as an Independent in December 2017, but none back home had any idea of his suspected criminal past. “He hasn’t returned home since his arrest in April.”

AK Singh, principal chief security commissioner, WR, stated that the city authorities are coordinating with Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh GRPs in tracking him down and are hoping to arrest him soon.