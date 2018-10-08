Prashant Jha, Political Editor at Hindustan Times, steps down after sexual harassment accusations

The Chief of Bureau and Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Prashant Jha has stepped down from the position following allegations of sexual misconduct by an ex-employee. The Mumbai bureau will currently be reporting to Editor-in-Chief Sukumar while Jha will stay on as a reporter. A report in The News Minute suggests that Prashant Jha will be subjected to a full investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee. The TNM report further suggests that Jha was asked to step down.

UPDATE: HT tells @thewire_in they’ll start an investigation into allegation levelled against Jha in the Firstpost story immediately and release a statement on Monday. https://t.co/qBPzUs306G pic.twitter.com/PMizzO7pfY — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) October 6, 2018

A former employee of Hindustan Times took to the micro-blogging site - Twitter, where she posted screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between Jha and herself. These conversations took place after her exit from the publication which is why she couldn't register a complaint with the ICC.

There has been a rapid rise of #MeToo movement in India after the Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy. The #MeToo movement now extends to fields of journalism as well. A senior correspondent at The Quint - Meghnad Bose has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Gautam Adhikari - former editor in chief of DNA in Mumbai and Manoj Ramachandran - an associate editor with the Hindustan Times in New Delhi, too, have been accused of sexual harassment.

(With inputs from The News Minute)