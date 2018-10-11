Prateik Babbar booked for rash driving and assaulting a boy in Goa

These days, the film industry is muddled in several controversies and shocking revelations. This time, it’s not about the #MeToo movement, but about something equally harrowing. In a shocking turn of events, actor Prateik Babbar has been booked for a case of rash driving. He allegedly dashed into a scooter while driving his car on the Panaji-Mapusa highway on Wednesday.

Sources close to a daily reveal that he dashed his Volvo car into the scooter and when the boy behind the scooter questioned him, he in return lost his cool and assaulted him. The local boy and Prateik are at the Porvorim Police station in North Goa where their individual statements are being recorded. Inspector Mr Naik stated, “We have seized the car.” Also, the actor refused to take a medical test. The cops will be interrogating him on Thursday.

Goa: Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar has refused to take a medical test after being booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for knocking down a motorcycle driver, after entering a one-way street. Police would be interrogating him tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oekw0sAomA — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

Prateik, on his part has filed a complaint against Mr Correa, accusing him of smashing his car’s window-shield, as stated by the police official.

Prateik was last seen in the role of a terrorist in the Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. The actor is trying his level best to mark a nice return to films, as he lost his way due to drugs and depression. He was away for a long time, but post a rehab, is back on the big screen.