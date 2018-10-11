Radhe Maa on #MeToo: Classic case of ‘no comments’ gone wrong

Sukhvinder Kaur AKA Radhe Maa has been in the centre of many controversies in the past. Some of them related to crime against women as well. So when a self-styled God woman decides to comment on sexual harassment in light of the MeToo movement, chances are that it would all go horribly wrong. The lady in red was the chief guest at a Navratri celebration in Mumbai when journalists caught up with her to ask the question.

Radhe Maa is clearly hinting at Astra (weapons) but the awkward sentence construction makes the whole sound bite rather laughable. Also don’t miss how her handler is trying to prompt her to say a “no comment” but the damage control was too little too late.

Radhe Maa is based in the Borivali suburb of Mumbai where she lives at the house of her devotee, businessman Sanjeev Gupta. The house is called Radhe Maa Bhavan and Gupta is also a managing trustee of Shri Radhe Guru Maa Charitable Trust.

In 2015 Radhe Maa was accused by Gupta’s daughter-in-law of inciting her in-laws to demand more dowry, and of forcing her to work at the ashram where she was physically assaulted.