RSS-backed organisation to sell cow dung soap, Modi and Yogi Kurtas online

Soap, shampoo and other cosmetics made of cow dung and cow urine? We aren't kidding. An RSS-backed lab in Mathura is soon to bring a range of 'natural' cosmetics in India, which will be available for sell on Amazon. Reportedly, around 30 products are about to be launched.

The centre, named Deen Dayal Dham, also has a tailoring unit that will make and sell ten styles of apparel. One can get their hands on Modi and Yogi style kurtas here. RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar called it an initiative to create more employment for the local youth, reports Times Of India. The centre presently sells products worth Rs 4 lakh every month, out of which medicinal products are worth a lakh. The rest comes from selling apparels.

"Products of our Kamdhenu line that have cow urine among the main ingredients, and kurtas and other khadi products will be available on Amazon soon," the report quoted Manish Gupta, deputy secretary of the centre stating.

Gupta further added that cow dung and cow urine are the primary ingredients for their shampoos, soaps and face packs and they do not make use of any synthetic chemicals. Apart from these, they also sell various oils, tonics and chawanprash.