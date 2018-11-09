Sarkar controversy: AIADMK members vandalise film posters outside theatres

Tamil film star Vijay’s Sarkar has been embroiled in a lot of controversies due to its political content and views. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers on Thursday damaged banners of the film at some theatres in Coimbatore and Chennai. The protestors alleged that certain scenes in the movie depict the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the late J Jayalalithaa in a bad light.

The massive protest also took place in Puducherry on the same day.

AIADMK workers vandalised posters of #Sarkar movie in Coimbatore, earlier today. They are alleging that certain scenes in the movie criticize the previous Tamil Nadu Govt led by J Jayalalithaa. pic.twitter.com/kzyUUy4pVM — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

“We will continue to protest outside theatres till the controversial scenes and dialogues aren’t removed. We appeal to exhibitors not to show it,” told AIADMK Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) VV Rajan Chellappa to ANI.

Puducherry: AIADMK workers vandalised posters of #Sarkar movie in Puducherry, today. They are alleging that certain scenes in the movie criticize the previous Tamil Nadu Govt led by J Jayalalithaa pic.twitter.com/LNmLTssCRI — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

In the pictures, some of the agitators can be seen vandalising posters of the movie outside Kasi theatre in Chennai.

On the same day, Tamil Nadu Law minister C.V. Shanmugam condemned the film for allegedly attempting ‘to instigate violence in society’ and also said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

“It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team,” said Shanmugam.

The film previously also garnered criticism over certain scenes from Tamil Nadu’s information and publicity minister Kadambar C Raju. He accused the film of taking digs at the ruling party and for allegedly attacking the welfare schemes set by the government.