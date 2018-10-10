Sona Mohapatra too accuses Kailash Kher of sexual advances

After a female reporter accused singer Kailash Kher of sexual assault, singer Sona Mohapatra is the latest to accuse him of inappropriate sexual misconduct.

Post Tanushree Dutta’s claims against Nana Patekar accusing him of sexual harassment, other celebs too have been targeted including Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Kailash Kher. Several women comprising of commoners and celebs have been opening up about their uncomfortable encounter with these men.

After a female reporter opened up on her harrowing incident with Kailash Kher, singer Sona Mohapatra is the latest to share an incident from the past wherein he made inappropriate sexual advances to her.

(1) I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after. (1) https://t.co/Cfz8Hf4sdP — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

(2) That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’ https://t.co/beBehXBLup — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

3)The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn’t stop him. #TheHubris of such #men https://t.co/GLHvCsIPDR — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

How many women will you apologise to Kailash Kher??? Start now. Will take a lifetime. (4) 🤘🏾🔴 https://t.co/yZimwUshoE — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

The shamelessness of this man. To call himself ‘simple’, ‘devoted to music’ & even claiming amnesia. If this chap could dare try this stunt with me, it’s a disease that he has & I can vouch for not only these two women’s stories but hundreds more he would’ve have preyed on. 🔴 https://t.co/UaBL2rfz2h — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

In a series of tweets, she threw light on the incident. It happened at Prithvi Café when she met him to discuss about a concert. That’s when he placed his hands on her thigh, complimenting her saying that she’s beautiful. She didn’t like his gestures and left from the café in no time. That’s not the only incident as when she landed in Dhaka, he kept on calling her incessantly and when she didn’t respond, he got through the organisers and asked her to skip the soundcheck and join him in his room.

She has stated that it’s a disease he’s suffering from and not just two women, there would be hundreds of such women. For those unaware, Kailash told IANS some days back, “I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it. I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken or thought something differently about anything, then it is my sincere apology. My devotion to music makes me who I am and I am thankful for all the love and support.”