Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba's irresponsible behaviour costs AIB a Hotstar deal

The #MeToo movement has gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta’s shared her horrifying story involving Nana Patekar. One after the other, a lot of ladies came out of their closet to share their stories and names of many reputed stars being predators came to fore. The recent one who is being scrutinized is comedian Utsav Chakraborty. Along with him, AIB co-founders Tanmay Bhatt and Gursimran Khamba have also been dragged into this controversy. Following this, we learn that the video streaming giant Hotstar has cancelled a deal with All India Bakchod (AIB). The popular video streaming OTT shared the news through their official Twitter handle.

A Twitter user had accused actor-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, an ex-AIB member, of sending sexually explicit messages to her and several other women. Not just this, there are also severe allegations of sexual misconduct against the group's founder-member Gursimran Khamba though he has denied all the allegations. AIB had said last week that it has decided to de-list every video featuring the comedian. Utsav had apologised for his behaviour in a series of tweets and said he has no excuse for it.

Further, AIB on Monday said its founder-member Tanmay Bhat will step away from his association with the comedy group amid allegations that he did not act on complaints against Chakraborty. "We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also against our co-founder and CEO, Tanmay Bhat. We cannot overlook Tanmay's role...," AIB expressed in a statement.