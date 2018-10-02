Tanushree Dutta compares MNS to ISIS over car attack

Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta recently took the entire nation by shock by revealing the sexual harassment she faced at the hands of actor Nana Patekar. The entire incident took place on the sets of their film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss back in 2008. Amidst the on-going controversy, an old and rather destructive video of an attack on Tanushree’s car is currently doing the rounds. Commenting on the attack, Dutta has now claimed that she was attacked by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers at the behest of the actor.

Talking about MNS’ involvement in the case, she went on to compare the party with terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS and said, "MNS is not just a party but an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS...they are a violent disruptive communal, intolerant ideology and anyone from any profession can pledge allegiance to it," as quoted by ANI.

She further alleged that Patekar tried to ‘cover up’ the attack with ‘a lie’. "There was a lie that was spun by the four culprits; Nana, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddique as well as their supporters on set and outside the set-the MNS party, who were called to mob-attack me," she said.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor continued that ‘the lie’ was that someone from her side instigated the attack. The revelation has stirred conversations around sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and Tanushree has also found support among a lot B-Town celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Parineeti Chopra.

