Tanushree Dutta headed back to the US?

The controversy involving Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta seems to see no end. After accusing the Nana for sexual misconduct, Tanushree went on to claim that she was sexually harassed by director Vivek Agnihotri as well. However, Vivek rubbished all the allegations and also slammed the actor with a legal notice to initiate a defamation suit against her. Responding to which, Tanushree has come up with another statement calling it a ‘price for speaking out’.

“I have been slapped with two legal notices today. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana and Vivek Agnihotri’s teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms,” she said.

She further alleged that she has been coming across violent threats from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and also shared that people even tried to barge into her home.

“Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building. Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again. Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party. Im being threatened to be dragged into the court and legal system of India which we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of "matter subjudice" but can also further be used to harass her and drain her out financially,” she added.

She further writes “’Tareek pe Tareek pe tareek’ and the dawn of justice never arrives and her whole life goes waste awaiting justice while witnesses are intimidated, discredited or simply drained of their will to stand up..False witnesses supporting perpetrators conjured up to furthur weaken her case. Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion. At the end an empty shell remains, broken hopes, a life wasted, defeated. This is the age old saga of survivors in our nation. I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago..Found God ,found my healing,found my peace and a new life in United States of America. And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the me too movement hasn't happened in India...This is why....”

Does this mean she is heading back to the US? The abrupt end of her statement hints so! However, we tried contacting her team on the same but received no response.