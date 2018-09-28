Tanushree Dutta: Raveena Tandon joins in as Bollywood’s support against sexual offences gets louder

Did Tanushree Dutta speak the truth, or not? Her explosive allegations against actor Nana Patekar were initially cited as a mere publicity gimmick to grab the limelight as she is rumouredly trying to re-enter showbiz. But with senior journalist Janice Sequeira calling herself a witness to the incident, a number of Bollywood stars including Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor came out in Tanushree's support.

Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” is one such incident - I was there. #NanaPatekar

"I was supposed to get touchy-feely with Nana Patekar. When I resisted, they said that I was 'un-cooperative' and 'woh scene karna hi padega'. That was ridiculous. How can you force me? If you are as respectable as you claim to be, then you must always consider a woman's comfort level- else, back off. Thinking of it, I have acted with male actors who have refused to do kissing scenes saying they are not comfortable, they are married etc," The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress had earlier said.

It’s time witnesses came forward and stood by her,unafraid of the consequences,and let the law take its own course.We should not judge and media lynch.lets put our faith in the judiciary and let justice unfold.Innocent till proven guilty.(part4) #TanushreeDutta

For men, a big part of the #MeToo movement is listening to women tell their story. Supporting them with belief. #TanushreeDutta is telling hers. Be a good man, shut your mouth, and listen to it. There are many many more like it in our industry. And they deserve to be heard.

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.

And the debate now seems to get louder as we see more public figures coming out in Tanushree’s support. While the truthfulness of her words can be investigated, it is her freedom to speak which needs to be protected.

Tanushree has also alleged that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri asked her to strip and dance even as Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty had her back.

You know what they say: Karma is an Urban Naxal.

If a women speaks out about abuse, you listen. Even if it's on her deathbed 50 years after the incident,you listen. If you ask why she didn't speak earlier or you rush to dismiss her, the problem is with you. There will be investigation; but first, listen. Period. #TanushreeDutta

Reporting abuse is traumatic. To be analyzed in public for it is torture. To have some bastard suggest the woman is doing it for attention is inhuman. You always give the victim benefit of the doubt. Enough with shaming! Innocent men will overcome any accusation! #TanushreeDutta

May the truth prevail!