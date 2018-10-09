Tara producer Vinta Nanda calls Alok Nath disempowered

All thanks to Tanushree Dutta, ladies in the industry have finally gained the courage to speak about any kind of sexual harassment they suffered at the hands of powerful. All the wrong doings of the men are finally getting exposed. Bollywood’s saansakri babuji, Alok Nath has also been accused of rape. On Monday, TV producer-writer Vinta Nanda reveled a decade old story and blamed Alok Nath for sexual violence.

Her story gave goosebumps but Alok Nath denies all the allegations. “Neither I am denying this nor I would agree with it. It [rape] must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched,” he said to ABP.

But the accuser is rather not surprised with his comment. At a recent press conference Vinta reacted to Alok Nath’s statement and said, “I have nothing to say. I don’t make anything of that statement. What do you expect me to say? I’m asking you that question.”

Further adding, “So he’s obviously disempowered or he’s not powerful. You need guts to come out and say this happened and I’m sorry for it. He’s not given denial even in 2003, 2004 and 2005, when I talked about it and wrote about it in the media published it. So, he’s not in any position to deny it today. But, the fact that he’s doing it I would imagine that he is afraid and he is the one who needs to deal with his fear. I’m fearless today as I have spoken what I had to and I have let it out. For the first time in 20 years, I’m feeling fearless, like, I used to feel at the time before this happened.”

Alok Nath had also claimed that he was the one who helped Vinta make her career. To this, she said, “I think you will have to ask the people in the industry as there are enough people who you can question and they will tell you who made my career and how it happened. If he wrote Tara and if he wrote all the 16 serials that I have produced and written, then I would believe that he made my career”.

