Tollywood producer Daggubati Suresh Babu rams car into a two wheeler, injures three

A well-known producer from Tollywood, Daggubati Suresh Babu is in a legal trouble. Reportedly, Suresh’s car Honda CRV rammed into a two wheeler at Secunderabad near Imperial Garden at around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Tollywood film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu booked for hitting a two-wheeler with his car last night, injuring three persons including a 3-year-old child. Case registered. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/PgvYdnpl9V — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

The producer has been booked for rash and irresponsible driving in which three people got injured. Talking about the same, a couple and a baby sustained injuries in this accident. As per reports, a car with number plate TS09EX2668, belonging to the producer entered in the wrong direction and slammed a Honda Activa which led to injury of three – husband Satish, wife Durga Devi and their 3-year-old baby. The entire family was shifted to a hospital nearby where their condition still remains serious.

The family was returning home when Suresh’s car hit them from the opposite direction. Also reportedly, it was the producer who was behind the wheels. “Family riding on active were seriously injured and were shifted to Yashoda hospital, Secunderabad. Daggubati Suresh was traveling from Paradise to Bowenpally and he was driving on wrong side form Imperial garden an route,” said Karkhana Police Station House Officer, Sri.

The producer has been charged under section 337 of the Indian Penal Code and also has been issued a notice under section 41 of CrPC. Suresh is yet to appear before the police.