Varun Grover denies allegations, Anurag Kashyap tweets in support

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta’s sexual allegations on veteran actor Nana Patekar have sparked the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. A lot of celebrities and journalists are slowly mustering the courage to speak up about the sexual misconduct that they have faced at the hands of powerful men. Among all to speak up in favour of the sexually harassed victims was comedian Varun Grover, who on Sunday, took to Twitter to slam Phantom for its failure to ensure women’s safety on the sets of its films. He also posted a series of tweets putting forward his opinion on the entire issue.

I am sorry. As somebody who has been a part of many projects with #Phantom in various capacities (lyrics/writer), I feel ashamed that they failed to provide safe working environment for women. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 7, 2018

We all are complicit in this failure by rarely checking on our female colleagues or demanding POSH guidelines to be followed. We are all complicit in letting this industry run purely on the hubris and entitlement of a few powerful men. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 7, 2018

All of us men have let our job insecurities or emotional distance from such cases or patriarchy-induced prejudices to allow us to ignore or move on. Whenever some of us have raised our voices, they have either been too feeble or too inconsequential - and the onus is on us alone. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 7, 2018

It's a moral crime & I promise to introspect & learn from it, and will keep questioning the people in power and my friends (this time louder & clearer). What's the purpose of all the art we create if it's devoid of any moral centre. Sorry again. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 7, 2018

However, what left us all shocked was when the comedian, himself, happened to be the next in line against whom allegations of sexual harassment have now cropped up. The accuser alleged that Grover sexually harassed her in 2001 on the pretext of giving her stage directions for a play. Reacting to this, Grover issued a preliminary statement on Twitter, denying all the allegations levelled against him.

I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Grover termed the allegations ‘misleading and defamatory’ in nature. Following this, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been a longtime collaborator with Grover, stood by him.

This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him . #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement https://t.co/A4bkVgF9Hb — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 9, 2018

The survivor alleged that she and Grover were students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, when the alleged incident took place. She said that her interaction with Grover seemed normal at first and escalated into the latter engaging in sexual misconduct.​

