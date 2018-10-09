Varun Grover denies allegations, Anurag Kashyap tweets in support

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta’s sexual allegations on veteran actor Nana Patekar have sparked the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. A lot of celebrities and journalists are slowly mustering the courage to speak up about the sexual misconduct that they have faced at the hands of powerful men. Among all to speak up in favour of the sexually harassed victims was comedian Varun Grover, who on Sunday, took to Twitter to slam Phantom for its failure to ensure women’s safety on the sets of its films. He also posted a series of tweets putting forward his opinion on the entire issue.
However, what left us all shocked was when the comedian, himself, happened to be the next in line against whom allegations of sexual harassment have now cropped up. The accuser alleged that Grover sexually harassed her in 2001 on the pretext of giving her stage directions for a play. Reacting to this, Grover issued a preliminary statement on Twitter, denying all the allegations levelled against him.
Taking to Twitter, Grover termed the allegations ‘misleading and defamatory’ in nature. Following this, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been a longtime collaborator with Grover, stood by him.
The survivor alleged that she and Grover were students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, when the alleged incident took place. She said that her interaction with Grover seemed normal at first and escalated into the latter engaging in sexual misconduct.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to In.Com for further updates on the #MeToo Movement.