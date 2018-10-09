Vikas Bahl issued a show cause notice by IFTDA amidst sexual harassment allegations

After Kangana Ranaut and her Queen co-star Nayani Dixit accused director Vikas Bahl of making unwelcome sexual advances, the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) issued a show-cause notice to him. Seeking his response, the IFTDA has stated that if the director fails to respond in a week’s time, his membership with the IFTDA will be terminated.

Addressing the media, IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit stated on Tuesday, “We will go into the depth of the matter and hire a proper lawyer who will stand by the victim.”

“Ultimately, because everything has to be seen or thought, a solution has to come out legally because it’s the courts, it’s the police, it’s the system which has the authority to come out with real judgement as far as punishment is concerned.”

“We, at most, can terminate the membership. But that will not solve the problem. It will be solved only if this person is proved to have committed the crime and is punished,” he added.

“We commit to not take it un-seriously, we will operate it from depth,” he further added.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who was working with Vikas on his film Super 30, also spoke up on the issue and stated that he that he would not work with someone who had committed such a grave crime. ​