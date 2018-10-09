image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Vikas Bahl issued a show cause notice by IFTDA amidst sexual harassment allegations

Controversies

Vikas Bahl issued a show cause notice by IFTDA amidst sexual harassment allegations

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 09 2018, 9.09 pm
back
Ashoke PanditBollywoodControversiesEntertainmentHrithik RoshanIFTDAKangana ranautNayani Dixitnewsqueen
nextNavneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'
ALSO READ

Sad! Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor no more with us

Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends the jauhar scene in Padmaavat

Bhansali gains support from various film associations for the release of Padmavati