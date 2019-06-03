Priyanka Kaul June 03 2019, 7.52 pm June 03 2019, 7.52 pm

The fall of All India Bakchod, the comedy collective, was as loud as was its success. Started as a podcast by Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba in Mumbai 2012 with the duo Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya joining as co-producers, the show was meant to be a satire on politics and the day-to-day lifestyle of Indians. Its name itself suggests a whimsical take on the government-based broadcaster All India Radio. The creative agency grew from four to hiring 40 content writers and producers who would work on turning commercially suitable content for the internet. The channel created content in the form of performing stand-ups, filming sketches and creating brand content that today’s generation could easily associate with.

The company saw its doom after complaints of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct had started doing the rounds. During the #MeToo movement, people came out, outright or anonymously, about their experiences of being sexually exploited. An unnamed woman accused Khamba, whose allegations the latter denied.

View this post on Instagram O mainu kendi na na na na A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat) on Sep 10, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

In consequence, Bhat was accused of continuing a professional relationship with another, accused, Utsav Chakraborty, despite knowing about the sexual misconduct. Later, Bhat was suspended indefinitely on October 8 and Khamba was put on indefinite leave.

In a conversation to HuffPost India, Bhat recounted the time when his mom saw his pictures on the paper printed next to Alok Nath, other big names during the same movement, “My mom doesn’t understand woke culture. How do I explain to her that I’m not the same as fucking Alok Nath?”

Things went downhill after AIB came out on their Insta handle and accepted the allegations against Khamba as valid.

View this post on Instagram Statement A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Oct 4, 2018 at 3:45am PDT

Bhat, Joshi, and Shakya had become closer at Weirdass comedy, Vir Das’s comedy platform, where they had met Khamba. “Weirdass was my introduction to the science of comedy,” Bhatsaid. “Rohan, Ashish and I spent a couple of years at Weirdass where we wrote tons and tons of live comedy shows and Vir and we learned an incredible amount working with him.”

After rising to fame with the infamous AIB Roast, they recently came up with their recent update on their twitter handle on May 22. The post said that the allegations against Khamba were looked into by an External Committee and the proceedings shall remain confidential and he will no longer be involved in operations at AIB. It also read, “Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya would continue to manage the remaining affairs at AIB, but will also be pursuing solo interests in the coming future.”

View this post on Instagram An update A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on May 22, 2019 at 5:35am PDT