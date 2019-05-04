  3. Controversies
Who is Rose Bundy? The true story of serial killer Ted Bundy's secret daughter

Controversies

Who is Rose Bundy? The true story of serial killer Ted Bundy's secret daughter

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile looks at Ted Bundy, his ex-partner Liz and her daughter, but Ted Bundy had his daughter called Rose while in prison

back
hollywoodRose BundyTed Bundy
nextPreity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, says her travel was smooth

within