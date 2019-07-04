Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man from Coimbatore who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin machine and helped thousands of women have access to menstrual hygiene, inspired a Bollywood film earlier. Shortly after Muruganantham's story featured in Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, filmmaker R Balki decided to adopt it for a film. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Padman was made and became a huge success. So much that it even led cricketer Dwayne Bravo to watch the film, read up about Muruganantham and finally, meet him.
The Chennai Super Kings player came to know about Muruganantham when he was in India for IPL and desired to meet him. On Wednesday, he flew to Coimbatore from Trinidad and Tobago. In Bravo's own Caribbean nation, schoolgirls dropping out owing to lack of menstrual hygiene is a real issue and awareness on menstrual health needs to rise as well. Bravo himself, after learning how to make napkins, made two of them and sought help in making inexpensive sanitary napkins more available in his country.
View this post on Instagram
I’m always looking for opportunities to help persons living in poverty. This time it’s for females in my own country. Rest assured all the necessary research will be done before anything is finalized. 🙏🏽 #Repost @961wefm with @get_repost ・・・ “Cricketer Dwayne Bravo may soon arrange for the production of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in Trinidad and Tobago,” according to a report in the New Indian Express. Accompanied by this photo, the report states that Bravo met Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Padma Shri recipient known for introducing affordable sanitary napkins in the market on Wednesday. “During the discussion, Bravo said many school girls in his country do not show up for classes during their periods, adding that awareness on menstrual hygiene was much-needed there,” the newspaper report stated. Muruganantham assured that he would send an indigenous low-cost sanitary napkin manufacturing machine to Trinidad. The shipping cost from Coimbatore, India, to the destination would be borne by Bravo but the machine comes free of cost. “Muruganantham said it might take a month and a half to get his machine delivered to Bravo, whereas the device would be ready within 10 days. "Cricketer Bravo saw the working of my device and said he wanted one for his country. He also made two napkins after carefully learning the steps ," Muruganantham told The new Indian Express. @djbravo47
A post shared by Dwayne Bravo (@djbravo47) on
“He told me that back home in Trinidad, they too had similar problems — girls were dropping out of schools because they didn’t have access to sanitary pads. Bravo learned how to make one using the machine. He made his first one in just 15 minutes," Muruganantham told The Hindu.
He assured Bravo that a low-cost machine will be sent to Bravo soon. While the shipping cost from Coimbatore to Trinidad and Tobago will be taken care of by Bravo, the machine will come free of cost.
The man is also all praises for Bravo, for taking up the issue. "He’s the first cricketer to speak about periods and menstrual hygiene. This action of his will inspire the younger generation," he added.
Read More