Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 11.28 am July 04 2019, 11.28 am

Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man from Coimbatore who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin machine and helped thousands of women have access to menstrual hygiene, inspired a Bollywood film earlier. Shortly after Muruganantham's story featured in Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, filmmaker R Balki decided to adopt it for a film. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Padman was made and became a huge success. So much that it even led cricketer Dwayne Bravo to watch the film, read up about Muruganantham and finally, meet him.

The Chennai Super Kings player came to know about Muruganantham when he was in India for IPL and desired to meet him. On Wednesday, he flew to Coimbatore from Trinidad and Tobago. In Bravo's own Caribbean nation, schoolgirls dropping out owing to lack of menstrual hygiene is a real issue and awareness on menstrual health needs to rise as well. Bravo himself, after learning how to make napkins, made two of them and sought help in making inexpensive sanitary napkins more available in his country.

“He told me that back home in Trinidad, they too had similar problems — girls were dropping out of schools because they didn’t have access to sanitary pads. Bravo learned how to make one using the machine. He made his first one in just 15 minutes," Muruganantham told The Hindu.

He assured Bravo that a low-cost machine will be sent to Bravo soon. While the shipping cost from Coimbatore to Trinidad and Tobago will be taken care of by Bravo, the machine will come free of cost.

The man is also all praises for Bravo, for taking up the issue. "He’s the first cricketer to speak about periods and menstrual hygiene. This action of his will inspire the younger generation," he added.