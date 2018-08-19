Dawood Ibrahim's alleged finance manager, Jabir Moti, detained in London

The London police has had a crucial breakthrough in the detention of Jabir Moti, who is believed to be the finance manager of Dawood Ibrahim and the D-Company, as reported by ANI. This is surely a turning point in bringing Dawood Ibrahim to justice for the the gruesome bomb blasts that occurred in Mumbai, in 1993.

#FLASH: Key Dawood Ibrahim aide Jabir Moti detained by UK security agencies in London. Moti is a Pakistani National and is believed to be in charge of D-Company finances. pic.twitter.com/B0dXZUZ6Jw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

Jabir Moti, a Pakistani national, was detained by the London police at a city hotel, and will be reportedly produced in front of a court. While it is unclear as to why Moti has been detained, his links to Dawood, his wife and other close members of his family in Karachi and Dubai are a turning point for security agencies.

A news report in the Indian Express claims that Moti holds a 10-year UK visa and is a permanent resident of Hungary. He is also, reportedly, a citizen of Antigua and Dominican Republic. His passport states that he is a resident of Karachi and is 48 years old. The same report also claims that in 2016, the Indian intelligence intercepted a call between Moti and one of Ibrahim’s henchmen, Khalique Ahmed, and learnt that the underworld don was cheated by the latter of Rs 40 crore.

Jabir Moti is known to be involved in Dawood's businesses that span across Pakistan, areas covering the Middle East, the UK and Europe, Africa and a few places in Southeast Asia. Moti also, allegedly, owns property in the residential compound owned by Dawood's family in Karachi.

Dawood Ibrahim's current status is that of a Specially Designated International Terrorist (SDGT). Ibrahim has been widely believed to be the mastermind of the March 1993 bombings in Mumbai, killing about 250 people. He is wanted on charges of murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, terrorism and various other cases. Ibrahim is currently on India's "Most Wanted List".

(With inputs from Firstpost and The Indian Express.)​