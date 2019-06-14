In Com Staff June 14 2019, 5.03 pm June 14 2019, 5.03 pm

Earlier today, Donald Trump made a rather awkward error on Twitter when referencing his recent state visit to the UK. The 72-year-old tweeted about meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles during his visit but made a bit of a blunder when it came to one of the royal titles. Instead of calling Charles the Prince of Wales, he accidentally said that he was the Prince of Whales.

He wrote, "I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland." And while the error has since been deleted and corrected, thousands spotted the mistake in the 20 minutes it was online.

I meet and talk to “foreign governments” every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Wales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about “Everything!” Should I immediately.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

People on Twitter have started poking fun at Trump's blunder, with 'Prince of Whales' being discussed so much it became a trending topic in the UK. Everyone from YouTubers to authors have been making jokes at the President's expense. But one of the funniest responses came from WalesOnline, who immediately changed their Twitter name to Whales Online and added a whale emoji. The Royal Albert Hall also gave people a good laugh, by making a few changes to their Prince of Wales room, which got a new name for the day and saw all of the portraits and artwork inside replaced by pictures of whales.

Done a bit of work on the #PrinceofWhales room this afternoon 👑🐋https://t.co/wuMOen4thd pic.twitter.com/YXmdJmK3R7 — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) June 13, 2019

Can we PLEASE stop mocking his illiteracy for writing Prince of Whales and THANK his thoughtful parentheses for teaching us all that the Queen of England is from the U.K.? pic.twitter.com/7ahd9HoHP7 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 13, 2019

there is only one (1) Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/pBUvhgKzOR — emery lord (@emerylord) June 13, 2019

Along with this, there were, of course, many references to the film Free Willy, which is all about an orca whale, as well as the DC superhero Aquaman played by Jason Momoa. Others couldn't help but notice that Trump had felt the need to remind everyone where the Queen was from.