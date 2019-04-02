image
  2. News
Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians, Simarpreet Singh and Yashraj Khaitan

Buzz

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yashraj Khaitan

While all the honorees are well deserved, it is a proud moment for all Indians.

back
Forbes 30 under 30 Asia ListGram PowerHartek SolarSimarpreet SinghYashraj Khaitan

within