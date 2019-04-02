Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians, Simarpreet Singh and Yashraj Khaitan

Rushabh Dhruv April 02 2019, 3.55 pm April 02 2019, 3.55 pm

On Tuesday, Forbes came up with their fourth annual ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ list which features almost 300 young disruptors, innovators and entrepreneurs across Asia. These thinking caps are the ones who entered a challenging zone and are creating a better place to live in for our future generations. The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2019 is spread across 10 categories. The categories are The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink); Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & E-commerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Entrepreneurs and Consumer Technology.

While all the honorees are well deserved, it is a proud moment for all Indians as two from the country are part of this impressive list. Let's first talk about Simarpreet Singh whose name has been part of the 30 Under 30 Asia list thanks to Hartek Solar. The aim of this initiative is to provide clean and affordable energy across the country. They make rooftop solar panels, which are low on maintenance costs. Recently, the startup also came up with a plug-and-play solar power kit with a mobile solar van which adds electricity to rural communities. “Out of the billion people not having access to electricity 300 million [of them] come from India, so [I] wanted to target this market to create an impact,” Singh told Forbes Asia through a survey.

The second honouree to be part of the fab list is Yashraj Khaitan’s Gram Power. Incorporated in 2010 and now based in India, Gram Power is into smart grid technologies to prevent the loss of electricity. Not just this, they also are planning to enter the rural parts soon and install smart meters, which is used to monitor energy and reduce electricity bills. Kudos to the two!

Some other names which are been featured on this year’s list are South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Eyewear designer Percy Lau, Cofounders of Indonesia’s Warung Pintar.