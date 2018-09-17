Fuel price hike: Baba Ramdev has a solution to our misery

Hike in petrol and diesel prices have left everyone in tears. The prices have peaked to never-seen-before levels and the only one suffering here is the common man. While the opposition party is doing its best to cash on this situation criticising the Modi Government, here comes a man with a solution. Baba Ramdev, who has an answer to every problem, has claimed that he can bring down the rate of fuel to as low as Rs 35 to 40 per litre. That's literally the half of the current price. But! He has a condition.

Baba Ramdev can bring the fuel price under control only if he gets a waiver in tax. Talking at the NDTV Yuva event, he was quoted as saying, "If the government lets me, and gives some relief in tax, I can give petrol diesel to India at Rs 35-45 per litre."

Calling himself to be a scientific Sanyas, Baba also claimed that "Many laud the policies of the Modi government, but some need correction now... Price rise is a big issue and Modi ji will have to take corrective measures soon, failing which 'mehngai ki aag to Modi Sarkar ko bahut mehngi padegi' (the fire of rising prices will prove costly for the Modi government)."

Okay then! It sounds more like a barter deal to us, but nevertheless, if Baba Ramdev manages to achieve the claims he is making, we would be the happiest of all.