Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT reveals that Sanathan Sanstha took 5 years to plan it

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has linked right-wing outfit Sanathan Sanstha to the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. In its 9,235-page charge-sheet, the teams also named 18 people accused in the case. According to PTI, the charge-sheet also states that the crime took 5 years of meticulous planning.

The charge-sheet has named Amol Kale, Sujith Kumar and Amit Degwekar as the masterminds of the murder that was allegedly executed by Parashuram Waghmare. The killer's image was captured on the CCTV camera at the journalist's residence and it bears striking resemblance to Waghmare. The SIT wants to investigate the matter further.

"The killer and the killed have no personal or any other enmity. Why she was killed? Because she believed in a certain ideology, she wrote and spoke on that. So, it must be an ideology and it must be an organisation," Special Public Prosecutor S Balan told PTI.

55-year-old journalist Gauri Lankesh was the editor of Lankesh Patrike, a weekly Kannada tabloid. In her writings, she often spoke against communal politics and the caste system. Known to be critical of the establishment, she was often dubbed as 'anti-Hindu' by the right-wing hardliners. She was also a staunch critic of Hindutva politics. On 5th September 2017, Ms Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence.

(With inputs from PTI)