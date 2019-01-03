image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gautam Gambhir clears the air says he's in no hurry to join politics

Buzz

Gautam Gambhir clears the air says he's in no hurry to join politics

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 03 2019, 11.00 pm
back
cricketGautam GambhirGautam Gambhir announcementGautam Gambhir CricketGautam Gambhir KKR
nextRohit Sharma shares an adorable first glimpse of his newborn baby girl!
ALSO READ

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at 'sir' Ramakant Acharekar's funeral

Krishi Vigyan Kendra wants Virat Kohli and his team to have Kadaknath chicken in their diet

Video: Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the late Ramakant Achrekar's residence