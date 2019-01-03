Gautam Gambhir clears the air says he's in no hurry to join politics

It was almost a month ago on December 4, 2018, when Gautam Gambhir decided to shock his fans. The former cricketer declared his unexpected retirement via an 11-minute-long emotional video. Ever since he announced his retirement from Cricket, people have assumed or rather believed that Gautam Gambhir is now gearing up to enter into the world of politics. However, Gautam has now put all the speculations to rest by revealing his actual future plans. In his latest tweet, Gambhir has mentioned that he has no intentions of joining politics anytime soon.

Gambhir further stated that right now, he is ‘merely’ a retired cricketer like every other Indian, he is also waiting for India’s series win in Australia. Fair enough. Gambhir’s intense love for his motherland and his staunch nationalism was probably the reason behind these rumors and now, we hope his statement has cleared the air! Talking about his cricketing career, Gambhir has gone through about 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 internationals for the Indian cricket team. During his IPL journey, he also captained teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Daredevils.

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life. ➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018

Gautam had a huge contribution in India’s successful campaign at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup, where he was among the top scorers. Well, his retirement news, undoubtedly, came as shocker and disappointment for all the cricket fans.