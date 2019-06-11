Rushabh Dhruv June 11 2019, 2.46 pm June 11 2019, 2.46 pm

A playwright, actor, director and writer Girish Karnad passed away on June 10, 2019, at the age of 81. Reportedly, Karnad was suffering from a prolonged illness due to which he passed away. "Karnad died at his home at around 8.30 a.m. due to age-related symptoms," an official in the Karnataka Chief Minister's office told IANS. As per Karnad's last wishes, his mortal remains were cremated at a local crematorium quietly in the presence of his family members, close relatives and a few friends. No rituals were conducted or any customs were observed.

"Though the Karnataka government decided to conduct Karnad's last rites with state honours, we have decided to respect his wishes and allowed his family to do it accordingly," an official told IANS. Reportedly, the body of the deceased was taken in an ambulance to Kalapalli electric crematorium with his bereaved family, relatives and friends in attendance.

Right from PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Lata Mangeshkar to Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi and more, all expressed their grief on social media on Karnad's sad demise. Among the many politicians, the PM of India, Modi was the first one to take to his social media and write a post dedicated to Karnad.

Karnad rose to fame in the 1960s. He was a recipient of the 1998 Jnanpith Award, which is the highest literary honour that is conferred in India. The late artist is also a recipient of four Filmfare Awards and was also conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Indian government. It was in 1970 when Karnad made his acting as well as screenwriting debut in a Kannada movie titled Samskara.