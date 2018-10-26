Hafiz Saeed's JuD, FIF taken off the terror list by Pakistan government

26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) have been removed from the list of banned outfits in Pakistan as the presidential ordinance that prohibited them under a UN resolution has lapsed, said a media report on Friday. As per the updated list from September 5 on Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority's website, 66 organisations have been banned in Pakistan, but Hafiz Saeed's JuD and FIF are not among them.

Back in the month of February, former president Mamnoon Hussain promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to declare JuD and FIF as banned groups. A News18 report suggests that Saaed’s counsel informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday that the presidential ordinance had lapsed and it had never been extended by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The counsel informed that the ordinance was neither extended by the current government nor it was tabled in the Pakistan Parliament to convert it into an act. Subsequently, the judge declared that Saeed’s plea was no longer effective.

Saeed had challenged the ordinance claiming that it was against the sovereignty and the Constitution of Pakistan. Following which, his organisations were blacklisted for being on the watch list of the UN Security Council.