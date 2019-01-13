Happy Lohri: From Amitabh Bachchan to Smriti Irani, celebs send in their wishes

After a season of cold, Lohri is the day that marks the beginning of longer days as the sun starts moving towards the northern hemisphere. Celebrated primarily across the Punjab region, Lohri shares its celebration with a number of other Indian festivals such as Pongal, Bihu, and Makar Sankranti, that fall around the same time. As India welcomes the season of warmth, Lohri is being marked across communities. From film stars to sports personalities politicians, celebrities took to social media and sent wishes of the day.

While Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani wished us a 'bountiful of happiness' on the special day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her wishes of peace, prosperity, and happiness on Twitter. Both Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former cricketer Virender Sehwag kept up with the spirit of the day and wished fans.

Greetings to everyone on Lohri. May this festival fill our lives with peace, prosperity and bountiful of happiness. #HappyLohri! pic.twitter.com/ofIO54gEY6 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 13, 2019

Wishing everyone #HappyLohri. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2019

Wishing everyone a very happy Bihu, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan and Poush Parbon. Let the harvesting season be full of happiness and prosperity. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2019

Aap Sabnu Lohri di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan!! May the harvest season reap fruits of joy ,fulfillmement and love#HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/rc7pFV2Nku — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2019

Bollywood is never behind in keeping up with the festivity. From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher to Juhi Chawla, Emraan Hashmi and more, everyone is showering good wishes on their fans.

T 3057 - सूर्य के उत्‍तरायण होने पर मौसम बदलने लगता है और देश के अनेक हिस्‍सों में लोग नई फसल का उत्‍सव मनाते है। इस अवसर पर लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रान्‍ति, भोगली बिहु, पोंगल, उत्‍तरायणी और पौष पर्व की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं Happy Lohri, Pongal , Bihu, Makar Sankranti 🙏🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/dH9k87OOoH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2019

May this Lohri bring lots of love, laughter and joy in your home!! #HappyLohri everyone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WoeqWcoYYY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2019

Wishing one and all a very #HappyLohri! May you always live in warmth and light of Lohri with lots of love, happiness and enthusiasm! pic.twitter.com/FdyWEehvJj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 13, 2019

Lohri is a popular punjabi festival observed to commemorate the passing of winter and welcome the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere. On this occasion bonfires, folk dances and scrumptious meals make for an important part of the festivity. #Lohri2019 #HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/ROd2jfs2yP — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 13, 2019

TV star Rannvijay Singha spent the day with his queen i.e. his mom Baljeet Kaur and father Iqbal Singh Singha. Actor Kavita Kaushik also put up a heartfelt post.