Happy Lohri: From Amitabh Bachchan to Smriti Irani, celebs send in their wishes

After a season of cold, Lohri is the day that marks the beginning of longer days as the sun starts moving towards the northern hemisphere. Celebrated primarily across the Punjab region, Lohri shares its celebration with a number of other Indian festivals such as Pongal, Bihu, and Makar Sankranti, that fall around the same time. As India welcomes the season of warmth, Lohri is being marked across communities. From film stars to sports personalities politicians, celebrities took to social media and sent wishes of the day.
While Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani wished us a 'bountiful of happiness' on the special day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her wishes of peace, prosperity, and happiness on Twitter. Both Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former cricketer Virender Sehwag kept up with the spirit of the day and wished fans.
Bollywood is never behind in keeping up with the festivity. From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher to Juhi Chawla, Emraan Hashmi and more, everyone is showering good wishes on their fans.
Wishing you a very Happy #Lohri and #GuruPurab . May All Your Wishes Come True - Yo Yo. #tiktokindia
TV star Rannvijay Singha spent the day with his queen i.e. his mom Baljeet Kaur and father Iqbal Singh Singha. Actor Kavita Kaushik also put up a heartfelt post.
With the Queen @balliesingha ! Thanks mum and dad ( @iqbalsinghsingha ) for always being around us and supporting us in whatever we do! Love you guys! Happy Lohri to everyone!! 👕- @disrupt_india 📸- @rjdeigg
Happy lohri to one and all ! Harr festival manaao aur pyaar baato especially unko jo akele hai .. jisey sab pyaar kartey hai usko pyaar karna koi Badi baat nahi .. usko pyaar karo jiska koi nahi .. khuda bann jaaogey .. 🙏🏼❤️ saareya nu lohri di lakh lakh Vadhaaiyan ji Vadhaaiyan!! Film bhi promote kar di saddi 🥳
