image
Sunday, January 13th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Happy Lohri: From Amitabh Bachchan to Smriti Irani, celebs send in their wishes

Buzz

Happy Lohri: From Amitabh Bachchan to Smriti Irani, celebs send in their wishes

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 13 2019, 3.58 pm
back
#HappyLohriAkshay KumarAmitabh BachchanAnupam KherBollywoodEntertainmentpoliticsSachin TendulkarSmriti Iranisports
ALSO READ

Amitabh Bachchan's blog found objectionable by Tumblr, actor threatens to 'get off'

Aishwarya Rai confirms her spot in Mani Ratnam’s next spectacle

Virat Kohli is the most valuable celebrity of 2018, beats the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh