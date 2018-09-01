Hospital staff take selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body, sacked

There is a place and time to take a selfie and a hospital isn’t one of them. Least of all with a body of a dead person. But common sense isn’t so common these days because that’s exactly what a few hospital staff did recently. Four employees of the Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad faced the axe after they took a selfie with the body of the actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna.

These staff members of the hospital, along with their half-smile, didn’t just take the picture of themselves with the patient, they even posted it on social media. The image went viral immediately, infuriating fans who condemned the hospital for their insensitivity. The hospital, in a statement, said, “The hospital staff and administration apologise to the public for the insensitivity on the part of the said individuals.’

Nandamuri Harikrishna met with a tragic death on Wednesday after meeting with a car accident. He died while he was being treated for his injuries. Reportedly, Harikrishna was travelling in his car on his way to a fan’s wedding in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Nandamuri Harikrishna is the son of ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao and the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. His son NT Rama Rao Junior is a hugely popular actor in the Telugu film industry.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only incident where fans crossed the boundaries of fandom. Only a week ago a BJP leader from Auragabad took a selfie with the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his Asthi Kalash Yatra. Vijay Autade, the deputy mayor of Aurangabad, thought it appropriate to take a picture with the urn carrying the former PM’s ashes, a move that embarrassed the Bharatiya Janata Party.