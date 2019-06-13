Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 11.04 pm June 13 2019, 11.04 pm

The ICC World Cup is on, and the cricket fever is taking on everyone. India, by defeating South Africa and Australia, took a strong beginning. Their next match on Thursday, which was with New Zealand, sadly got washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, fans and analysts are already presuming which two teams might be making it to the final day. And just like you and me, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is rooting for India in the World Cup final as well! Pichai was speaking at the India Ideas Summit of USIBC in Washington.

“It (ICC Cricket World Cup final match) should be (between) England and India. But, you know, Australia and New Zealand, these are all very, very good teams,” he said. Looks like after India, the English are his favourite!

He also shared how being a cricket fan, he tried to get used to Baseball. “When I first came here, I tried to kind of adapt to baseball. I have to say it was a bit challenging. In my first game, I was proud because I hit the ball on the back. It’s a really good shot in cricket. I was like, well look, what I did. But people didn’t appreciate it,” he added.

At the summit, Pichai was honoured with the Global Leadership Award and the audience included US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“In cricket when you run, you always take your bat with you. So I also ran between the base with my bat. So eventually, I realised baseball was a bit difficult. I can adjust on many things, but I’m going to stick to cricket,” he further said. You clearly can't take cricket out of an Indian, can you?