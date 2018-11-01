In.com is now on WhatsApp, here's how you can register

in.com is India's first celebrity-focused site that covers the world of entertainment, sports, business, lifestyle and politics. We tell you what movies are releasing, where the business barons are holidaying, what our sportsmen are eating and what our politicians are wearing. in.com serves you all this and more. We come to you with the latest updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. But it gets better. Now you can get all your celebrity updates on WhatsApp too. Here's the process as to how you can register for WhatsApp updates, so you're always on fleek with who is wearing what, who is dating whom and what is your favourite celebrities are up to!

Start by clicking on this link: In.com WhatsApp

You will then be redirected to a link as shown in the screenshot below. Click on the box “I Accept the Privacy-Statement” then click “Subscribe Now”.

If you are on your phone, WhatsApp will open and if you are on your desktop, WhatsApp Web will open.

The WhatsApp screen will be as below. Send "START" as a message.

Immediately, save the phone number in your contacts. This is important. If you don’t save the number, you will not receive any updates.

Once you save the number, you will receive all the latest celebrity highlights from Bollywood, Hollywood, Politics, Business and Sports.

If you ever wish to stop getting messages, just message. If you feel like receiving messages again, simply message